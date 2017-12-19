Actors ruffle feathers in Air NZ's latest campaign

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 07:59

Legendary antipodean actors Bryan Brown and Sam Neill have reunited on-screen as the distinctive voices behind the latest instalment of Air New Zealand’s Better Way to Fly campaign to convince more Australians to fly the Kiwi airline across the Tasman and beyond.

Bryan Brown is currently the voice behind Air New Zealand’s lovable CGI character Dave the goose who demonstrates all the reasons why the airline is a great choice for Australians flying to North and South America.

Now he’s joining forces with acting mate Sam Neill as the voice of an adorable new CGI character, Pete the Kiwi. Together Dave and Pete are reminding Australians that Air New Zealand is the best way to spread their wings across the Tasman.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says, "Not only do we have more flights between Australia and New Zealand than anyone else, we’re a premium carrier offering customers a whole range of choices from lie flat Business Premier beds through to an award winning Premium Economy cabin, a full service Economy experience or just a Seat and carry-on bag.

"Wherever customers choose to sit, they can enjoy Air New Zealand’s world class food, top New Zealand wines and free access to inflight entertainment."

After a relaxing trans-Tasman flight into Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch or Queenstown, customers can then connect seamlessly with Air New Zealand’s network of 21 domestic destinations. Air New Zealand’s alliance relationship with Virgin Australia means Australians can also choose to earn Virgin Velocity points for their trip.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager of Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says, "Aussies have already grown to love Bryan’s performance as Dave the goose and when the long-standing friends got together again in the recording studio to debut Sam’s version of Pete the Kiwi, their shared sense of humour produced some great comic moments."

Australians can fly direct to New Zealand from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.