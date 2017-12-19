Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 13:26

Wellington City Archives and Excio Bring Heritage Photos into the 21st Century.

Wellington City Archives has partnered with Excio in an innovative approach to get hundreds of the city's heritage photographs of bygone eras seen by the public on a daily basis.

Shunning the thought of archives dating back to 1842 hidden unseen in their repository, the Archives’ currently gives users access to their digitised files in the form of documents, maps, plans and photographs through their Recollect Website and Flickr account.

Images from Wellington City Archives are used by architects, historians, academics, genealogists and others who are interested in learning about the city's development, key events and people of the past and the partnership with Excio will give Wellington locals, Kiwi's and the world in whole, a new and easier way to see and learn the history of the city.

"The partnership is focused on re-igniting an interest in local history and culture, raising awareness of the city's historical past, and making it easily accessible in today's modern world.", says Ana Lyubich, CEO of Excio.

Excio, an award-winning local startup who have already teamed up with Te Papa, Wellington City Libraries, Wellington City Council and others, delivers an array of interesting and meaningful photographs and artworks directly to users mobile home screen. Their mission is to bring people closer to culture, to inspire and educate them in the busy modern world we live in, and to help bring images to life with the addition of audio and descriptions. Updated 24/7 with something new to see every time the user picks up their phone, there's no need to remember to visit a website to see the historical images - the images are delivered to the home screen automatically once the Wellington City Archives collection has been followed.

"Our role is to foster a sense of place and pride in Wellington by connecting people to the rich information resource we hold and care for at City Archives, so for us Excio is an excellent platform for us to get our content out for people to engage with, share and enjoy ", says Adrian Humphris, Team Leader for City Archives at the Wellington City Council.

This modern technology is an innovative way for Wellington City Archives to grab the attention of a younger generation whilst also being able to stay connected in a new way with their long-standing supporters.