Dates for The Food Show 2018 announced

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 15:44

New Zealand’s biggest food event of the year is back in 2018, and it’s set to bring a veritable feast of celebrity chef demonstrations, stunning kitchenware and incredible culinary delights to food-lovers across the country.

So whether you want to see your favourite chefs live in action, discover new foods, go on a health kick, meet artisan food producers, find the best deals on your favourite food and drinks (or all of the above!) - put The Food Show in your diary.

The Food Show Christchurch

Friday 6th - Sunday 8th April

10am - 5pm

Horncastle Arena, Jack Hinton Drive, Addington

The Food Show Wellington Friday 11th - Sunday 13th May

10am - 5pm

Westpac Stadium, Waterloo Quay, Wellington

The Food Show Auckland

Thursday 26th - Sunday 29th July

10am - 5pm

ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane

More info and earlybird tickets will be available from www.foodshow.co.nz