Dates for The Food Show 2018 announced

New Zealand’s biggest food event of the year is back in 2018, and it’s set to bring a veritable feast of celebrity chef demonstrations, stunning kitchenware and incredible culinary delights to food-lovers across the country.
So whether you want to see your favourite chefs live in action, discover new foods, go on a health kick, meet artisan food producers, find the best deals on your favourite food and drinks (or all of the above!) - put The Food Show in your diary.
The Food Show Christchurch
Friday 6th - Sunday 8th April
10am - 5pm
Horncastle Arena, Jack Hinton Drive, Addington
The Food Show Wellington Friday 11th - Sunday 13th May
10am - 5pm
Westpac Stadium, Waterloo Quay, Wellington
The Food Show Auckland
Thursday 26th - Sunday 29th July
10am - 5pm
ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane
More info and earlybird tickets will be available from www.foodshow.co.nz
