The Gas Hub's Parks and Places returns to Upper Hutt this summer

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 15:54

Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation team are excited to partner with The Gas Hub for a third year to bring you the popular Parks and Places summer programme. The Gas Hub's Parks and Places is a programme of events designed to showcase the wide range of recreational activities available to our community that people can try out for free or at a low cost. If they enjoy an activity, they can continue on with it after the programme ends.

Activities include walking, hapkido, medieval sword fighting, Nordic walking, spilates, a boot camp, cycling, pilates, spin classes, thaibox, horse riding, BMX, swimming, spikeball, bowling, dog training, hyrdrorobics, a 4WD tour, target shooting, play activities for all-aged kids, and even an electric bike course.

"We have been working hard with our external providers to create a programme that has something for everyone, from Stroll n Roll walks for caregivers of under-5s to the wide range of low-impact YMCA classes for our older locals," says Activation Team Leader, Ellie Davidson. "We’re really grateful to have The Gas Hub on board as the main sponsor after the successful programmes in 2016 and 2017."

The programme is made possible by Activation being able to partner with the following external providers: Upper Hutt Hapkido Academy, YMCA, Upper Hutt Walking and Tramping Club, Rimutaka Railway, Hutt Valley Thunderbolts BMX Club, Silverstream Bowling Club, Upper Hutt Dog Training Club, The Exercise Studio, National Rifle Association of New Zealand, and NtrailZ.

Additional partners within Council include Upper Hutt City Libraries and H2O Xtream aquatic centre.

Other key events during summer throughout the region include Kev The Kiwi walks, HUHA’s Paws in the Park, Youth in Parks, Karapoti Classic, Top School, Round the Bays, Buggy Walks, Bike the Trail, and Picnic in the Park.

The Gas Hub’s Parks and Places runs from 4 January to 18 March 2018.

For more information, and an up-to-date calendar, go to facebook.com/ActivationUH or activation.org.nz