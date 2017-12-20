Ed Sheeran dominates New Zealand End of Year Charts

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 17:43

It won't come as too much of a surprise to anyone who has kept an eye on the charts this year that Ed Sheeran looms large when we look back over 2017.

The Official NZ Top 40 End of Year Charts released by Recorded Music NZ today reveal the 26-year-old Englishman took out the 2017 double, topping both the Singles Chart with Shape Of You and the Albums Chart with Divide.

Streamed more than 16 million times and going five times platinum, Shape Of You debuted at #1 in the second week of January and remained there for 13 weeks. In fact, it didn't leave Top 40 at all this year and notched up a remarkable 28 weeks straight in the Top 10.

The song is just one of three Sheeran tunes in the Top 10 this year with Castle On The Hill at #4 and Galway Girl at #9.

It's not surprising therefore that Divide was also the biggest album of the year, says Chart Compiler Paul Kennedy.

"At five times platinum and with 25 weeks at #1, Ed really did dominate the year in a way few other artists ever have before," says Kennedy. He was chased hard, however, by three huge Kiwi albums, as Lorde's critically acclaim Melodrama, the Moana movie soundtrack, composed by Opetaia Foa'i, and A Very M3rry Christmas, the Sol3 Mio album currently topping the charts, all finished the year in the Top 10.

"All three were #1 albums and between them held the top spot for 12 weeks this year," says Kennedy.

Lorde's much-anticipated second album, Melodrama, was the biggest local album of the year, opening at #1 in June and spending three weeks atop the chart. Six tracks off the record entered the Top 40, including 2017's biggest local single - the award-winning #1 hit Green Light, which spent 17 weeks in the Top 40 and achieved platinum status.

"In the streaming era it is incredibly difficult to conjure up the kind of mass popularity required to top the charts and stay there ahead of the biggest pop stars in the world," says Kennedy.

"So, it is even more impressive in this age that we still have a homegrown star like Lorde able to top the Singles Chart, as she did around the world. It’s also encouraging to see brand-new Kiwi talent entering the music scene."

The Official Charts' first duty to more than 45,000 weekly subscribers is to report back on the most popular singles and albums of the day. But just as importantly, they showcase a range of talent through Discovery charts like the weekly NZ Artist Top 20 and Heatseekers, which highlights the fastest-rising tracks outside the main chart.

"If you've been keeping up with all the charts this year, you will have seen a bunch of new names there in 2017," says Kennedy.

Local artists who saw their singles chart in the main Top 40, NZ-only Top 20 or Heatseeker Charts for the first time this year included:

DRAX Project

Aldous Harding

SWIDT

Teeks

Fazerdaze

Openside

Alien Weaponry

Chores

Balu Brigada

Diaz Grimm

General Fiyah

Jon Lemmon

Montell2099

Maimoa

Noah Slee

Earth Tiger

Matthew Young

Tapz

October

Tunes Of I

Uru Whetu

Boyboy

JessB

TESSA

MOONZz

Estere

Sachi

Thomston

William Waiirua

Shakes

Elly

BAYNK Nika

And on the albums front, the list of local talent to grace the main Top 40, NZ-only Top 20 or Heatseeker Charts for the first time this year is even longer, including:

Nadia Reid

Decades

Albi And The Wolves

Fazerdaze

Theia

Rei

Reb Fountain

Ty

Link

Ciaran McMeeken

Grawlixes

Glass Vaults

Maaka

Mermaidens

Merrin

Kane Strang

Modern Maori Quartet

Bronwyn

The Miltones

Cave Circles

Lord Echo

Grayson Gilmour

Howie Morrison Jr

Strangely Arousing

Stretch

Charlotte Kerrigan

Coral

Curlys Jewels

Disasteradio

Ghost Town

Inebriation

Kelvin Cummings

Kramit

Love Spud

Manzo

Marlin's Dreaming

The Nudge

Neil Watson

Sky Canvas

Summer Thieves

Teeth

The Nukes

The Strait Shooters

Tweed

MeloDownz

Coridian

Great North

Arthur Ahbez

Herriot Row

The Butlers

Dion Lunadon

This Pale Fire

Mikey Mayz

Dad Jokes

Elan Vital

Purple Pilgrims The All Seeing Hand

Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan applauds all the New Zealand musicians who contributed to the Kiwi music landscape in 2017. "Looking at the success of our musicians both at home and overseas is heart-warming. It was a huge year for Lorde, but look at the fantastic list of homegrown artists represented across our range of official charts for the first time," says Vaughan. About The Chart: The Chart is produced by Recorded Music New Zealand from statistics gathered from data collection agency RadioScope. For more information on the Official NZ Top 40 Chart, please see:

