The Josephine Baker Show 12 -15 February 2020

Wednesday, 11 December, 2019 - 10:23

As the 20’s fast approaches, the story of an icon who emerged from the era is still fresh and relevant. Sheba Williams is bringing the story of the first black superstar to Auckland Pride 2020. Ernest Hemmingway called her "The most sensational woman anybody ever saw," and Picasso loved her: Josephine Baker was the muse of 1920’s Paris.

"She was so much more than the girl in the banana skirt that people know her as." Says Williams, who travelled to Paris to research her for the show.

"She was a spy for the French Resistance, hiding information in her underwear, a civil rights activist, and she adopted 12 children from all over the world who lived with her in a castle. Her story is so remarkable, it is hard to believe."

Sheba who is a New Zealander of Caribbean heritage, is now based in Sydney. Her last performance at the Auckland Town Hall was a sell-out success to rave reviews. She is known globally for her sassy humour and glittering costumes. She read her book "Shanghai Sheba" on National Radio and has performed in Berlin, Tokyo, Turkey, and more recently for TEDX and Sydney Mardi Gras.

"Great Performer, great artist." - National Radio

Sheba’s one woman show also talks about her little-known affair with Mexican Artist Frida Kahlo. "Baker had a lot more to her than we will ever know."

