New Taupo exhibition to showcase Tuwharetoa artists

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 09:45

TaupÅ Museum is excited and honoured to bring together an exhibition about our moana, TaupÅ-Nui-Ä-Tia, with new art works created by 15 contemporary TÅ«wharetoa artists.

This will be the first time in over 20 years that artists have been brought together to exhibit collectively as NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, and the work will be displayed in a variety of mediums from carving and weaving, to video, painting, sculpture and more.

The artists include: Rangi Hetet, Veranoa Hetet, Te Maari Gardiner, Delani Brown, Haki Williams, Kingi Pitiroi, Vanessa Wairata-Edwards, Reweti Arapere, Natasha Keating, Henriata Nicholas, Hayz Isherwood, Mikaere Gardiner, Ria Te Uira Paki, Tautahanga Rameka and Kahumako Rameka.

The ‘Ko TaupÅ Te Moana’ exhibition draws inspiration from the pepeha of NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, which refers to the landscape and moana as an integral feature of identity, curator Piata Winitana-Murray said.

"This exhibition serves to celebrate and acknowledge the moana (lake) that feeds, nourishes, and nurtures us and to which many nations and people travel from near and far."

The exhibition will run from December 21 2019 - February 17 2020 in the Main and Niven Galleries. It is presented by TaupÅ Museum with support from TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board.