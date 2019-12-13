Cornwall Park playground opening celebrations

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 10:19

The finishing touches are being applied and preparations are afoot to celebrate the opening of the revamped Cornwall Park playground in just over a week’s time.

The official opening, complete with entertainment, food vendors and face painting, will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 9am.

This will give the children all day to explore the 10m high acorn tower and rope bridges, slides, trampolines and monkey bars. Younger children will enjoy their new junior play area, and the ever-popular splash pad with new features will be up and running.

New facilities at the park also include a toilet block, picnic seating areas, drinking fountain and shade sails.

The decision to develop the playground arose during the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan process earlier this year when council and the community agreed the ageing facility needed upgrading and enhancement.

Care was taken to design the playground around the significant features of the park including the stream, King George V Coronation Drinking Fountain, and mature trees.

Hastings District Council public spaces planning manager Rachel Stuart thanked the community, including Friends of Cornwall Park for their valued input.

"It’s great to see what was in paper come to life and our thanks also go to the contractors, and all others involved in bringing the vision to reality.

"We’re looking forward to opening the park and seeing all the kids enjoying the exciting new space."

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Cornwall Park has been loved by many generations and the aim was to ensure it is meeting the needs of children of today and for families to enjoy the wonderful space.

"Please join us to celebrate this wonderful new playground, and maybe take time to walk around the rest of the park - it looks fantastic at this time of year." The Cornwall Park playground is the last of the district’s three premier playgrounds to undergo a major upgrade after Flaxmere Park and Havelock North’s Village Green.