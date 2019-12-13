New release for 'NZ queen of country' Jodi Vaughan

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 10:49

Jodi Vaughan is Australian by birth, however, she has carved a career as one of New Zealand’s best known and most loved Country Music Artists. Her name became synonymous with another Key 2 artist Brendan Dugan, as the two entertained as a duet as well as individual artists in New Zealand on a regular country music TV show ‘That’s Country’ in the 1980s, when they both became New Zealand household names.

Yet for all of Jodi's trips to the USA, and despite Gold Records and Awards, Jodi has never attended Tamworth Country Music Festival until now. This year Jodi brings a tour of NZ Country Music Fans to Tamworth with her and will make several appearances around the festival. Though Jodi has been absent from her homeland's Country Music Scene, the duet Gold Album with Brendan Dugan ‘Fairweather Friends’ did release in Australia in the 1980s.

Jodi’s voice is as beautiful as ever in this new single she has written - ‘It’s Not Always Love’.

When asked about the new song, Jodi intimated ..

"Someone said to me, it got her through a tough time she was going through, and another said the lyrics were ‘real’. So there you go. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder so I guess beauty in the lyrics of a song is defined by the person who is listening to it! "