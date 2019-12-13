Metro Sports facility hydroslide a New Zealand first - Otakaro Limited

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 11:00

Christchurch’s Metro Sports Facility is set to include New Zealand’s first trapdoor hydroslide, a 12.6-metre-high ‘Looping Rocket’.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says to mark the first six months of the Facility’s construction, the finalised hydroslide tower design is being released today, showing five slides that have been configured to offer something to a wide range of people.

"Like all the other Anchor Projects, the goal of the Metro Sports Facility is to draw people into the city and New Zealand’s first ‘Looping Rocket’ will do just that.

"The adrenaline rush that will come from standing on a floor that suddenly drops away, sending you hurtling down a hydroslide at around 40km/h, will be an attraction for many people living in and visiting Christchurch.

"The ‘Sphere Slide’ will be a noticeable feature on the corner of Antigua and St Asaph Streets. One or two riders using an inflatable raft will be spun around in the sphere, not knowing which way they’ll be facing for the rest of the 125-metre ride.

"Another slide, starting at the lower nine-metre platform, will be slower and feature more gradual turns for less confident riders."

Head of Recreation, Sports and Events at Christchurch City Council, Nigel Cox, says the five hydroslides will cater for around 300 riders at a time.

"Since May 2018 we’ve sold over 70,000 tickets for the hydroslide at Taiora QEII, so we know they are popular. Allowing more people to enjoy the thrill at the centrally located Metro Sports Facility will be great for our city."

ÅtÄkaro, Christchurch City Council and Matapopore have worked closely on the design of the hydroslide tower, which will be unique with its black and grey coloured tubes.

Matapopore Chairperson, Aroha Reriti-Crofts, says the intertwined layout and colouring of the slides have been designed to resemble silver bellied eels in an eel pot.

"We want to develop a greater depth of understanding of the NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri / NgÄi Tahu values, traditions and concepts within a contemporary urban environment. Bringing these visual indicators of NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri / NgÄi Tahu identity and stories to life will help to ensure the city of Christchurch is recognisable on the world stage."

Mr Bridgman says six months on from the sod turning, it’s exciting to see the Facility taking shape.

"CPB Contractors is now placing the first of the exterior concrete walls and next year we’ll start seeing the structural steel going up, which will give people a better sense of the scale of this Facility."