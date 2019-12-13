NZ Arboricultural Association scoops award for international best event

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 11:19

The NZ Arboricultural Association (NZ Arb) is celebrating winning ‘The Best Event of the Year’ at the 2019 APAC Association Awards.

The award recognises NZ Arb’s successful Asia Pacific Tree Climbing Championship held at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens in April. A family friendly event that attracted over 1,700 visitors both locally and internationally.

Jaiden Palmer, President of NZ Arb says we set out to create an event to remember and we were really happy with what we achieved.

"To get this international recognition for our championship is such an honour and is better than we could ever have imagined. I’m exceptionally proud of the commitment and effort of the team who helped make the event a reality, and On-Cue who provided the creativity and support to help us take the event to the next level", says Palmer.

The APAC Association Awards are the biggest annual awards of its kind, celebrating excellence in the association community around Asia Pacific. The awards recognise professionals, teams and association initiatives for their outstanding achievements and best practices that make significant contributions to the improvement of communities.

NZ Arb was the only New Zealand organisation to be recognised at this year’s event, with other finalists coming from Hong Kong, Australia, India, Philippines and Singapore.

The two-day Asia Pacific Tree Climbing Championship was based around an international level sporting event for some of the world’s best tree climbers, and included market stalls, public education booths and free activities all designed to entertain, engage and educate visitors. The importance of enjoying, appreciating and caring for trees and the natural environment was also a key focus of the event.

Managing Director of On-Cue, Lea Boodee says she is delighted for NZ Arb on winning the international award.

"It’s a really big deal that a New Zealand association has come away with a win. We’re all really excited that NZ Arb has received this recognition and look forward to supporting them with more international award-winning events in the future," says Boodee.