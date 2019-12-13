Sylvia Park's Christmas celebrations list as long as a letter to Santa

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 11:36

Whether you’re looking to create memories that last a lifetime, searching for the perfect gift or simply wanting to indulge in some retail therapy, Sylvia Park is your one-stop-shop for all things festive this year.

It wouldn’t be Christmas time without the big-man in the red suit, and the good news is he’s making an extended stop at Sylvia Park.

"We know how much our younger visitors cherish the opportunity to meet Santa so we’ve made sure our grotto is open for over 300 hours this year. Now more than 6,000 children will have the chance to share their Christmas wish-lists," says Sylvia Park Centre Manager, Helen Ronald.

Families with children who prefer a quieter, calm environment shouldn’t worry though, Santa will be hosting sensory sensitive sessions between the 16th and 18th of December from 8.00am-9.00am, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to put their present request in.

Of course, Sylvia Park is also the one-stop-shop for all your gifting needs. With 220 stores to choose from, you’ll be hard-pushed not to find the perfect gift. The shopping centre’s specialist gift wrapping stations offer a one-of-a-kind gift wrap, designed by celebrated Kiwi artist Evie Kemp. Known for her maximalist designs, your presents will be sure to stand out under the tree this year.

"Our charitable gift wrapping stations raised over $20,000 last year and this year we are hoping that Evie’s bespoke gift wrap will help us do even better, so we can make it a merry Christmas for the SPCA," says Ronald

Christmas shopping can be daunting at times, but with over 4,000 car parks, Sylvia Park has plenty of space to make shopping as stress-free as possible.

"We’ll be extending our hours over the Christmas period to give consumers plenty of time to find the perfect gift. Sylvia Park will be open until midnight from the 18th to the 23rd of December. For those trying to beat the Christmas rush, the first two hours after opening and the last two hours before closing are usually the quietest times," says Ronald.

For bookings and more information on all the activities this festive season visit sylviapark.org/christmas.