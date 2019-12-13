Creative NZ board appointments

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 14:22

Janine Morrell-Gunn, Riria Hotere-Barnes and John Ong have been appointed to the board of Creative NZ (the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa) and Roger King has been appointed for a further term, ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage confirmed today.

From Christchurch Janine Morrell-Gunn (Ngati Kahungungu) is the co-founder and current director of Whitebait Media, a communications and screen production house. She is a previous children’s television head with TVNZ and is the recipient of multiple screen awards. Janine Morrell-Gunn replaces Wayne Marriott whose term has ended.

Riria Hotere-Barnes (NgÄti Maniapoto, Te AupÅuori, Te Rarawa, NgÄtiwai) is a former education programme developer at Te Papa and currently a student at the NZ College of Chiropractic. The co-author of the Tales from Te Papa TV series Riria Hotere-Barnes has been a television presenter for both the 100 Amazing Tales and Coast NZ TV series. From Te Awamutu she replaces Taiarahia Black.

Wellingtonian John Ong is a management consultant who specialises in implementing strategies, programmes and continuous improvement. His knowledge and experience in the arts sector, includes previously leading Creative New Zealand’s investment programmes and serving on the Footnote New Zealand Dance board. The co-founder of a cloud-based research tool provider and a Wellington coworking space, John Ong replaces Dame Jenny Gibbs.

Board reappointment Roger King, Hawke’s Bay, has worked with a variety of organisations in the arts sector in roles ranging from management to governance and mentorship. This includes as the WOMAD Festival Programme Director, Artistic Director of the Taranaki Festival of the Arts, Chair of Chamber Music New Zealand and Creative Hawke’s Bay.

All four appointments are until 30 September 2022.

With 13 board members, including the chair, the purpose of Creative NZ is to encourage, promote and support the arts in New Zealand.