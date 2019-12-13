Heartland Bank's YouChoose brings choice to The Bachelorette in 2020

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 18:04

Heartland Bank is excited to be the broadcast sponsor of TVNZ 2’s The Bachelorette, premiering on New Zealand screens in 2020. Heartland Bank’s YouChoose account will take centre stage as the perfect match for the international blockbuster.

While the Bachelorette faces the ultimate choice of a range of suitors, YouChoose allows Kiwis to call the shots when it comes to how they use their money. The account offers a great savings rate as well as the ability to spend from the account as they choose.

Heartland Bank CEO Chris Flood said Heartland is excited to partner its YouChoose account with The Bachelorette.

"YouChoose is a great match for TVNZ 2’s The Bachelorette. We celebrate doing things differently at Heartland Bank and YouChoose is a good example of that. The account focuses on both saving and spending - something that many other accounts don’t offer - allowing our customers to choose how they use their money."

With YouChoose, customers can save a little easier as they earn 1.70% p.a. interest, no matter their savings balance - giving customers the option to dip in and out of their account as they need to. If they’re after a little more spending, customers can add on an overdraft to help manage those unexpected costs.

Flood said, "we’re excited to partner with TVNZ 2 and look forward to finding out who the Bachelorette chooses."

TVNZ’s Commercial Director, Paul Maher said "The Bachelorette New Zealand is an ambitious show for TVNZ 2 and we wanted a broadcast sponsor who could really help bring the fairy-tale to life. Heartland Bank’s YouChoose is about giving customers choice. Given this programme is about our Bachelorette making the calls, I don’t think we could have found a more appropriate partner."

To find out more about YouChoose and apply online, go to www.heartland.co.nz/youchoose<http://www.heartland.co.nz/youchoose> or search ‘Heartland YouChoose’.

Heartland Bank's lending criteria, terms and conditions apply. Interest rates are subject to change.