Tasmanian tiger serendipity

Sunday, 15 December, 2019 - 13:55

New Zealand author Lance Morcan considers it serendipitous this week’s publication of his latest book, a short story titled The Last Tasmanian Tiger, coincides with the announcement that Tasmanian tiger hunter Neil Waters claims there could be up to 100 breeding pairs of tigers in the wild and he is determined to capture one.

Morcan, who co-authored the bestselling epic Australian historical adventure novel White Spirit with his Sydney-based son James, says he was intrigued to learn that Waters plans to live in the bush for two years to capture the extinct animal and prove it is still alive.

"Having spent many years in Australia, some of that time in the wilderness, I’ve long been fascinated by the thylacine, as scientific types call it, and I think there have been enough credible reported sightings over the years to believe they may still survive.

"I note according to a Daily Mail Australia online report yesterday, Mr. Waters says he ‘has received hundreds of reports from people who said they saw an animal that fit the description of a Tasmanian tiger’.

"Although I’ve never visited the Southwest Wilderness region of Tasmania where the so-called last Tassie tiger was captured in 1933, I understand it’s remote and inaccessible enough to hide an animal of any species considered extinct. From what I’ve seen of the region, it’s very similar to New Zealand’s rugged Fiordland where almost any animal could remain undiscovered if it chose to avoid humans."

Published by Sterling Gate Books, Morcan’s new release book has been well received by the critics. Amazon Hall of Fame Top 100 reviewer Grady Harp describes it as "An absorbingly interesting story - both for adventure and for insights into Aborigine culture! Highly recommended."

In The Last Tasmanian Tiger, which Morcan insists is a work of fiction, Tasmanian Charlie Truganini can’t believe his eyes when on a trip into Tasmania’s wilderness he sees a Tasmanian tiger. Charlie has a number of claims to fame - one of those being he’s a direct descendant of one Truganini, the woman considered to be the last full-blooded Aboriginal Tasmanian and whose name he inherited. A close second to that is he’s the great-grandson of one Dingo Truganini, the tracker who helped capture the last known Thylacine cynocephalus.

The book’s blurb reads: "When Charlie sees a Tasmanian tiger with his own eyes, he realises he doesn’t want his tiger meeting the same fate as the last one. And so he makes a decision. A decision that will have life-and-death consequences."

The last Tasmanian Tiger is exclusive to Amazon and can be viewed at: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082GGKR77/