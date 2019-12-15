APRA Silver Scroll heading to Otautahi for 2020

Sunday, 15 December, 2019 - 23:59

The APRA Silver Scroll Awards were last held in Christchurch in 2009, so we're excited to be heading back to the Garden City in 2020 for our annual awards celebration, which will be held at the Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday 10 September.

Ōtautahi has a rich musical history, and it's a wonderful opportunity to highlight the traditions and scenes that have grown out of the city, while we also recognise some of the best songs and compositions of the year from across the country, and say thank you to the songwriters of Aotearoa for their wonderful ongoing contribution to our culture.

The diversity of music that has developed in Christchurch ranges from bands and singers like Max Merritt, Ray Columbus, and Dinah Lee, through the Flying Nun movement, mainstream rock with the Dance Exponents, a strong dance/dub/drum n bass scene with Salmonella Dub and Shapeshifter, while songbirds like Bic Runga, Julia Deans, Anika Moa, and Lawrence Arabia were cultivating our emotional intelligence with their alt-pop songs.

It also fostered incredible hip hop talent with Scribe and Ladi6, and a heavyweight DIY-underground scene that brought acts like The Shocking Pinks, Pig Out, Tiger Tones, Bang Bang Eche, and Bachelorette to the fore. And of course across the last decade, the folk/country community of Lyttelton has become world famous with the rise of Delaney Davidson, Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding, Nadia Reid, and The Eastern.

Forgive us for leaving many remarkable artists out of this brief summary, but hopefully the conclusion is clear: despite many challenges, Christchurch has always been fertile ground for some of the best music in New Zealand, and we're thrilled to be returning.

The 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards will be held at the Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday 10 September. Save the date! Aroha nui.