A taste of the Pacific is coming to the capital

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 12:10

The annual Wellington Pasifika Festival will be showcasing the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific - with Kiwi legend Annie Crummer MNZM leading the exciting line-up.

Fresh from her Pacific Divas National Identity Tour, Annie will be joined by a wide range of exciting performers including Tautua Dance, Youngsolwara Poneke VOGUE, and The Company NZ.

Annie says she’s looking forward to serving Wellington some waiata at the 15th anniversary of the Pasifika Festival 2020 on Saturday 18 January.

"Even being of Rarotongan and Tahitian descent, I still get blown away by our Pacific history, arts, language, infectious drum beats and delicious food - all of which will be shared at this event ... save me some island donuts, I’ll be right over!"

In its 15th year, the event attracts over 15,000 visitors to experience traditional and contemporary music, performances, delicious food, and activities from Samoa, Cook Islands, Tonga, Niue, Fiji, Tokelau, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

Mayor Andy Foster says the Pacific community is a huge part of the rich diversity of our city and the Pasifika Festival is part of celebrating that.

"We are a South Pacific nation and it’s great to celebrate the cultures that come from our Pacific neighbours. We embrace the arts, language and food they bring and share their knowledge and experiences. Everyone’s welcome/kia ora/afio mai/bula/ulu tons mai/kia orana/welkam."

The free, whÄnau friendly event will be hosted by Mai Nights’ Brook Ruscoe, and will also showcase kai from all over the Pacific, there’ll be stalls and workshops, entertainers and activities, all celebrating the sights, sounds and culture of our neighbours.

Pasifika Festival 2020 | Free entry

When: Saturday 18 January 2020

Time: 12 noon-6pm

Where: Odlins Plaza

Line-up for the day:

Blessing

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Honourable Aupito William Sio

Akatokamanava Organisation of Wellington Incorporated

St Teresa Tongan Youth Choir

Kiribati St Joseph community

Wainuiomata Samoan Methodist Church Youth Group

Tamaiti o le Laumua

Niue Culture Group

Porirua Methodist Church (Samoa)

Wellington Solomon Islands community

Makatu’unga He’ofa Wellington Tongan Community

Tawa Methodist Youth Fellowship

Pacific Cuisine Cook Off Competition

Tauta Dance (Cook Islands)

Mafutaga Tagata Matutua exercise group

Tatua Dance

SÄmoa lo'u atunu'u pele

Wayne Laai

Youngsolwara Poneke Vogue

Kupega Affect

The Company NZ

Ariel Bamborough

Annie Crummer

Ex Nihilo Gospel Band

Mercy Band featuring special guest artist