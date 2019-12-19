Blanket exhibition at Kerikeri - Heritage New Zealand

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 14:15

An innovative art installation highlighting the place of blankets in the colonial history of New Zealand will take place in Kerikeri from January 10 to February 29.

Entitled What is the Value of a Trade? Blankets as a commodity and costume in 19 th Century New Zealand, the exhibition is a collaboration between educator Frances Goulton, textile storyteller Mary Kelleher and photographer Tracey Stevens.

The exhibition is part of the TÅ«hono Kerikeri programme of events celebrating Kerikeri’s bicentennial.

"This large piece of cloth was one of the objects presented by European adventurers to MÄori when they first stepped onto Aotearoa soil. Blankets were also used much later as a unit of value for payment of labour or purchase of goods and land," says Mary Kelleher.

"These blankets were then also adapted as korowai and piupiu. Today, many land transactions that used blankets as collateral are being re-evaluated. This exhibition asks the question, ‘what is the value of a trade?’ and encourages the viewer to review our New Zealand story through the blanket, draped and worn, hung and layered with stitching and applique."

What is the Value of a Trade? Blankets as a commodity and costume in 19 th Century New Zealand runs at the Merchants of Kerikeri from January 10 to February 29