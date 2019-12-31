Waterfront the focus of tonight's NYE celebrations in Wellington

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 13:35

It’s all go for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital City tonight - and a big crowd is expected to welcome in the 2020s.

Whairepo Lagoon by Frank Kitts Park on Wellington’s waterfront will be the focus for people wanting to celebrate the new decade with a night of music, dancing and fireworks.

We’ll be kicking off at 8pm with an hour of chart-topping favourites from Electric Avenue The Band, followed by the kids countdown at 9pm.

Enjoy another hour of all the songs you love until 10pm, then the Rodger Fox's Wellington Jazz Orchestra take us to midnight with a 2-hour special of Kiwi songs.

The short fireworks display at midnight takes place on Frank Kitts Park, not in the harbour so the best viewing spot will be from around Whairepo Lagoon.

Food trucks will be close by in Odlins Plaza if you need a nibble.