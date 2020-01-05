TVNZ reveals NZ’s first Bachelorette

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 08:00

Lesina Nakhid-Schuster is smart, driven and successful and, she knows what she wants.

Over 2,000 single ladies applied for the opportunity of a lifetime to be NZ’s first Bachelorette, but it will be 32-year-old Lesina handing out the roses when the must-see series premieres on TVNZ 2.

The Auckland based doctor is at a stage in her life where she’s ready to find love and her own fairy-tale story. After focusing heavily on her career at medical school and then jumping straight into the workforce, Lesina put romance on the backburner.

Nakhid-Schuster said: "I’m so excited to be New Zealand’s very first Bachelorette, what an incredible honour!

"The journey to finding love can be nerve-racking and hard at times, but it is also rewarding and absolutely worth it, so I’m really looking forward to potentially meeting someone - my person."

She’s hoping to meet someone driven, nice, kind and who’s not bad around the kitchen as ‘she can’t cook’. Through tears, laughter and romance, Lesina is ready to take New Zealand on her journey, in the hopes of finding her very own man to take home to the family!

From romantic dates to cocktail parties and rose ceremonies, Lesina will be joined by some of New Zealand’s most eligible men on the adventure of a lifetime.

But this series is not like any Bachelorette series you’ve seen before. With twist after twist, the boys will be tested to see if they are the right man for her.

So, will you accept this rose to join Lesina on her incredible journey?