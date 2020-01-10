Justin Landers new single How 'Bout This Weather

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 09:24

The latest single from Justin Landers, ‘How ‘Bout This Weather’ is the second single to be lifted from Justin’s upcoming album, which is currently a work in progress, and is being produced and recorded with Simon Johnson of Hillbilly Hut Records. The album is expected to be released sometime in 2020.

‘How ‘Bout This Weather’ is an original song written by Justin Landers about an ex-couple awkwardly meeting in the street after a relationship break-up. However, the inspiration for ‘How ‘Bout This Weather’ originated from an embarrassing event involving a girl that Justin was fond of from his school years. One day he managed to gather the nerve to ask her out on a date only to find out later that she already had a boyfriend. Justin intimates "It was embarrassing...and the only civil thing to talk about is the weather."

Hailing from Orange in the Central West of New South Wales, Traditional Country Singer Songwriter has enjoyed some recent success on the Australian Charts. Justin’s previous release, 'A Campfire Waltz,' took his songwriting credibility to a whole new level with the single debuting at #30, very quickly rocketing to a top ten position, and peaking at #8 on the Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart.

Campfire Waltz has just been also announced as a finalist song for BEV DANIEL COMMEMORATIVE AWARD FOR TRADITIONAL COUNTRY SONG at the Tamworth Songwriters Assn Awards 2020

Official Website: http://justinlandersmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justinlandersmusic/

Itunes https://music.apple.com/us/artist/justin-landers/1139939141

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/6KiCY1diSLvWNABdKic3TC

How ‘Bout This Weather will be available for purchase in digital format globally from all Digital Media Stores including iTunes, Google Play, Apple Music, Spotify and many other stores, from the 10th January 2020.