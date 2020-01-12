First Bachelorette suitors unveiled

|
Block out your calendars, get the snacks for the viewing parties ready - The Bachelorette New Zealand is almost here!
TVNZ is very excited to reveal our hotly anticipated new series will be landing on your screens on Monday 27 January, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.
Joining Lesina on the adventure of a lifetime are 22 eligible bachelors, and we’re introducing the first eight contestants all vying for her heart!
Alongside the already announced ZM Wild Card Flynn Palmer is:
Aaron McNabb, Food technology teacher, Hamilton
Elliott Gilchrist, Painting company owner, Wanaka
Glenn Richards, Personal trainer, Auckland
Jonathan Wedge, Designer, Auckland
Kurt Johnston, Business development manager, Auckland
Liam Cochrane, Production development manager, Perth
Steve Masters, Account manager, Auckland
Terence O’Brien, Builder, Waipu
Is ‘the one’ amongst this crop? You’ll have to wait and see how this love story unfolds!
