Brazilian Day Festival returns to Auckland

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 11:56

Mt Albert’s Rocket Park is set to come alive this month with the vibrant sounds, flavours and flair of Brazilian culture, with Brazilian Day Festival - a free event for the whole family to enjoy - back for 2020.

From 11am until 7pm on Saturday 25th January, those wanting to get immersed into Brazil’s unique culture will be in for a treat - with live music, Zumba workshops, circus performance, food stalls, a bustling market, kid zone, amusement park, giveaways, and a huge Carnival Parade just some of the entertainment on offer.

The festival will also feature unique displays of traditional arts, including forró, a music genre that originated in north-eastern Brazil and has gained widespread popularity; and Capoeira, a style of Afro-Brazilian martial art that blends elements of dance, acrobatics, and music to create an impressive display. Music and dance across all genres will create a buzzing atmosphere; from the mellow tunes of Bossa Nova, to the vibrant and fun Axe Funk, or an upbeat Samba group with dancers dressed in extravagant colourful feathers.

Food stalls will serve up traditional fare such as brigadeiro (Brazilian truffles), feijoada (black beans with rice Brazilian style), churrasco (smoked and slow cooked BBQ), and Pão de queijo (cheese bread made with tapioca flour). Vegetarians will be well catered for with dishes like delicious fried polenta and Brazilian berry açai smoothies, and plenty more delicious treats from this exotic country.

Brazilian Day Festival founder and event organiser Sandra Machado says, "Brazilian Day Festival is now in its sixth year, and we are excited to build on what has become a successful and highly enjoyable event. Brazilian culture is unique, original and fascinating, and its people are thrilled to share it with everyone by bringing a slice of Brazil to Aotearoa."

The vibrant and fun event will be a day to celebrate Brazil and all it has to offer - perfect for people of all ages.

The Brazilian Day Festival will be held from 11am on Saturday 25th January 2020 at Rocket Park, Councillors Drive, Mt Albert. Admission is free.