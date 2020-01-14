Another four men headed to The Bachelorette NZ mansion

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 08:00

What do a chocolate maker, jump master, voice actor and personal trainer have in common? They’re all competing for Lesina’s heart in the first ever series of The Bachelorette New Zealand.

Joining the already announced nine contestants are:

Daryl Habraken, Voice actor, Auckland

Marc Johnson, Chocolate maker, Wellington

Marcus Mannex-Kingi, Jump master, Queenstown

Tyler McKendry, Personal trainer, Christchurch

So, could Daryl’s sultry voice, Marc’s sweet tooth, Marcus’ love of adventure or Tyler’s drive as a business owner win over our Bachelorette?

Find out when The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on Monday 27th January on TVNZ 2!