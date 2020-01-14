Another four men headed to The Bachelorette NZ mansion

|
[ login or create an account ]
What do a chocolate maker, jump master, voice actor and personal trainer have in common? They’re all competing for Lesina’s heart in the first ever series of The Bachelorette New Zealand.
Joining the already announced nine contestants are:
Daryl Habraken, Voice actor, Auckland
Marc Johnson, Chocolate maker, Wellington
Marcus Mannex-Kingi, Jump master, Queenstown
Tyler McKendry, Personal trainer, Christchurch
So, could Daryl’s sultry voice, Marc’s sweet tooth, Marcus’ love of adventure or Tyler’s drive as a business owner win over our Bachelorette?
Find out when The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on Monday 27th January on TVNZ 2!
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice