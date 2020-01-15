Five new men hoping to win over Lesina are revealed

|
Five fresh faces will be entering the mansion, in the running to be our Bachelorette’s new beau.
Joining the already announced contestants are:
Brendon Vanstone, Electrical service technician, Pleasant Point
Clayton Turner , Graphic designer, Napier
Dominic Palfrey, Sales consultant, Auckland
Jesse Williamson, Bartender, Auckland, currently living in Whistler
Quinn Ryan, Sheet metal engineer, Hawke's Bay
Brendon can fly a plane, a microlight and helicopter, but will his romance with Lesina take off? Clayton is looking for true love with dance, music and nature involved, while Dom is after compassion and understanding from his future partner.
Radio lad Jesse has the chat down pat, and has flown all the way from Canada where he’s currently working as a bartender for a shot at love with Lesina. And when Hawke’s Bay charmer Quinn isn’t on the tools for his day job he can be found racing stockcars on the speedway. Will our leading lady enjoy life in the Fastlane?
Find out when The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on Monday 27th January on TVNZ 2!
