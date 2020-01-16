The final contestants announced for The Bachelorette New Zealand

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 08:00

A Pisces, Virgo, Gemini and Taurus round off the hopeful bachelors!

Our 22 Bachelorette contestants are hoping to win a place in Lesina’s heart and to finish off their journey with the Final Rose in hand and our leading lady by their side. Will one of these four be lucky enough to walk away into the sunset with her?

Joining the already announced 18 bachelors are:

Conor Orsbourn, Senior career consultant, Christchurch

George Hellriegel, Jewellery sales person, Auckland

Logan Carr, Travel agent, Auckland

Tavita Karika, Personal trainer, Timaru

Could George be the diamond in the rough for Lesina, or will it be Logan, the lover of travel - just like our Bachelorette - who she takes a shine to? Perhaps Conor’s science background will win over our good doctor? Tavita might not have found love first time around on a dating show, but will he have more luck this time with Lesina?

Find out when The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on Monday 27th January, 7:30PM on TVNZ 2