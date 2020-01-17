Holiday fun at Pompallier Mission - Heritage NZ

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 09:56

Kids in Russell at a loose end these school holidays will be able to enjoy a range of fantastic activities at Pompallier Mission next week.

The historic Russell landmark, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, is offering a range of activities for children struggling to find cool things to do next week at its inaugural Pompallier Mission Holiday Programme. And the good news is that there’s something different every day.

"On Monday we are doing flax weaving and on Tuesday we will be using authentic copper plates and black ink to print postcards," says Pompallier Mission’s Kirsty Hofstetter.

"On Wednesday we’ll be doing dried flower crafts using flowers from our heritage garden, and on Thursday we’ll be doing poi making. On Friday we’ll be doing book cover design and binding."

Each session takes place at Pompallier Mission (The Strand, Russell) between 10am and 12 noon every day. Admission by gold coin donation.