Port invites you behind the red fence - SeePort Festival 2020

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 09:54

Ports of Auckland is once more opening its wharves to celebrate Auckland’s anniversary. Freight will be cleared out to make way for three days of seaside fun and exploration at SeePort Festival 2020.

Auckland was founded around its port, and SeePort Festival is a celebration of that foundation and our city’s proud maritime heritage. We’ll be joined by the New Zealand Navy, seafood company Sanford, Customs, MPI and other maritime partners to showcase the rich history of the port.

SeePort includes FREE bus tours and carnival rides. Boat tours and sailings operate every day. Don’t miss the virtual reality experiences, seafood cooking demonstrations, open ships including the HMNZS CANTERBURY, public ‘Dancing Tug’ displays off the end of Captain Cook Wharf and more entertainment on and off the water. Little and big kids will be spoilt for choice!

Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson said: "SeePort Festival is a huge community event for the port and it is something that we are very committed to. It gives Aucklanders the rare opportunity to see, first-hand, the exciting, bustling place that is the Auckland port and learn about how we move freight, keeping the shops stocked with everything they need and want."

The variety of tours offered at SeePort Festival take in highlights including:

Be one of the first in New Zealand to take a bus tour around an operating terminal with our new automated straddles in motion.

Tour the port’s new cranes. Get up high and experience the strongest cranes in NZ which are taller than the harbour bridge. Limited spaces available. Get aboard the tugboat Hauraki, the work-horse of the port moving the ships that enter our harbour.

Explore the inner workings of the HMNZS CANTERBURY

Take a trip on the William C Daldy (the oldest operating steam tugs of its kind in the world)

Best of all, entry is free! To book tours and see the full event schedule go to www.seeport.co.nz