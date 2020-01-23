Waikato Museum celebrates Chinese New Year

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 10:55

Ancient Chinese cultural traditions will be showcased on the first day of Chinese New Year at Waikato Museum on Saturday (25 January).

An afternoon of festive arts and crafts includes a cultural performance celebrating the qipao (traditional dress), a calligraphy presentation and an interactive Tai Chi demonstration.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says: "This is the first time Waikato Museum will be celebrating Chinese New Year, and we’re looking forward to it.

"The activities on offer provide a great opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture, so we invite Hamiltonians of all backgrounds to come to Waikato Museum to experience for themselves the spectacle and stories of this ancient culture."

President of the Hamilton branch of the New Zealand China Friendship Society, Miao Fan, says: "We’re delighted to be working with Waikato Museum to share some of our traditions at Chinese New Year with the wider Hamilton community."

The Chinese New Year celebration is a free event at Waikato Museum from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday 25 January. Chun jie kuai le! Gong xi fa cai!

For more information on the events, go to http://waikatomuseum.co.nz/exhibitions-and-events/for-the-kids/