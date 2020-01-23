Deco delights at MTG Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 15:04

MTG Hawke’s Bay is all set for next month’s Art Deco Festival, hosting several exciting musical events and offering visitors a chance to check out a new exhibition dedicated to Deco.

The thousands of visitors and locals who flock to Napier for the annual festival can also enjoy a free visit to the museum, which is having a busy summer - more than 10,000 people through the doors last week alone.

MTG’s new Art Deco exhibition, Tender is the Night, takes its name from the 1934 novel by the infamous yet ultimately doomed author F Scott Fitzgerald. It offers a glimpse into his world, and examines the life and times of the "lost generation" - young people who lived through World War I and lost faith and belief in traditional values, or suffered from "survivors’ guilt".

Social History Curator Gail Pope says the result was many young people feeling ‘lost’, living for the moment, with an almost manic determination to party.

"This exhibition offers some thought-provoking commentary about the era’s influences. It also features beautiful vintage fashion and memorabilia including historic film footage."

Kids can also enjoy some Deco fun at the museum, with the weekend Drop-in Zone featuring Deco dress-ups, craft activities and more throughout February.

Also well worth checking out is the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake exhibition, which explores the devastating day of 3 February 1931 when the earthquake happened, and its aftermath.

The exhibition features a Survivors’ Stories documentary, which contains the personal accounts of some of those who lived through the earthquake and the years of re-building following the disaster.

Renowned architect J.A Louis Hay’s legacy lives on in the many buildings he designed in Napier, so you can take a self-guided walking tour around the inner city starting with the historic steps on Herschell Street, which were once the entrance to the museum. Trail brochures are available for just $3 from the MTG shop.

Ticketed events being held at MTG during the Art Deco Festival include:

Unwind

Wednesday 19 February 7-9pm, MTG Century Theatre

Saxophonist Hayden Chisholm isjoined by renowned bassist Paul Dyne (Sustenance, Mike Nock, Malcolm McNeill) and Paul’s son, percussion master Julien Dyne (Ladi6, Fat Freddy’s Drop), and pianist composer Norman Meehan for a concert of original music that combines jazz, folk traditions, Indian raga & chamber music.

Tickets $27.50-$47.50 from Ticketek.

Deco-Dance After Dark

Thursday 20 February 8pm, MTG Hawke’s Bay (Main Foyer)

Get set for a sassy evening of entertainment as we embrace the decades of a bygone era.

This exclusive event promises an evening of naughty but nice performances. Complimentary bubbles on arrival, classy canapés and a private peek at our latest exhibition dedicated to Art Deco. R18 Event.

Tickets $55 from Ticketek.

Royale Variety Performance

Friday 21 February, Saturday 22 February, 8-10.30pm, MTG Century Theatre.

To celebrate the return of the roaring 20s, The Metropolitan Club has invited the Royale sisters, Betty and Mags, to host an evening of giggles, glamour, sparkling burlesque, musical comedy and everything in between, featuring the talents of a peerless international cast.

Tickets $78 from Ticketek.