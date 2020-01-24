Honest Liars Improv Comedy coming to Jam Factory 9 Feb. 2020

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 11:04

Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Jam Factory at The Historic Village Tauranga 9th February, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as World Worst, Props and Emotional Symphony are sure to delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends. "We are bringing regular comedy to Tauranga in partnership with The Incubator," says Kathy Wilson from Honest Liars Improv. "We will be doing shows at The Jam Factory the first Sunday of every month."

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, Improv workshops, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses.

For Calendar Listings:

Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show

What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre

When: 7 PM Sunday, 9 February 2020 Where: The Jam Factory - Historic Village

Price: $10 Tickets available at the door or online at www.honestliarsimprov.com