The Auckland Rainbow dog show

Woof! will be fluffier, furrier and more fabulous than ever in 2020!

Pooches and people from across the Rainbow spectrum and our friends and whanau, are invited to an afternoon of four-legged fun in luscious Western Park, Ponsonby.

MC Steven Oates will have a celebrity panel on a loose leash as they judge categories including Best Dressed, Best Dog/Owner Look-a-like, Campest Dog, Butchest Dog, Wee Woofers(kids), Best Talent or Trick - and, of course, the coveted title of Best in Show!

Thanks to our friends at Nutrience, Air New Zealand and Barkley Manor, we have a king-size kennel full of prizes for the taking, including return airfares to Winer Pride in Queenstown up for grabs! Register your prize-winning pooch at 1pm. The paws will be hitting the dog-walk at 2pm sharp!

Woof! will again be located in lower Western Park, near the tennis courts, with the closest road access via Beresford Street West and Howe Street.

Because nobody like wet fur, in the unlikely event it rains we will unleash the hounds on our rain date of March1st.

Come celebrate all things K9 at New Zealand's biggest and most furrrbulous Rainbow community dog show! There will be heaps of goodies to purchase for all your furry friends, and human refreshments will be available to buy as well so bring some doggy dollars.

See you there! Woof!