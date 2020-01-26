Thousands flock to Ports of Auckland's SeePort Festival

Sunday, 26 January, 2020 - 09:03

Over 14,000 people visited Ports of Auckland yesterday to enjoy the seventh annual SeePort Festival. Ports of Auckland opens the gates each year to celebrate both Auckland’s birthday and our city’s proud maritime heritage.

The fun continues today.

As the sun sets on day two of the port's annual SeePort Festival, the Auckland Symphony Orchestra will be performing on the wharf joined by Kiwi band White Chapel Jak, who will be sure to get you on your feet for a boogie!

With the city, harbour and Royal New Zealand Navy's HMNZS CANTERBURY in view, bring a picnic (or visit one of our many wonderful food vendors) and relax with family and friends as you take in sounds of the strings, wind and percussion. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks finale.

Widely acknowledged as the best fireworks in New Zealand, they’re back with a bang to celebrate Auckland’s 180th birthday.

Do not miss this magical evening of music and fireworks down on Captain Cook Wharf. Best of all? It’s free!

Ports of Auckland’s SeePort Festival is a three-day celebration of Auckland City’s beautiful waterfront and rich maritime heritage. The family-friendly festival is one of New Zealand’s largest free events, returning in 2020 for its seventh year of seaside fun over Auckland Anniversary Weekend, 25-27 January 2020. Enjoy a carnival atmosphere, rides, virtual reality, tours and demonstrations from the port and their maritime partners.

Top tips for the Sunset Symphony and Fireworks - If bringing a deck-chair, these must be low-lying chairs as to not obstruct views for others. We’d recommend picnic blankets and cushions.

- Alcohol can be brought on to the wharf from 5pm in small quantities. No spirits. Please observe responsible drinking and take your rubbish with you. Anyone intoxicated will be asked to leave. - Please minimise glass brought on to the wharf. - No dogs permitted on the wharf after 5pm. - This is a smoke-free event (including vaping).

For full event details and to check out what’s happening over the weekend, please visit www.seeport.co.nz