Celebrate our national day Te RÄ o Waitangi in the park - Wellington CC

Celebrate our national day, Te RÄ o Waitangi, at Waitangi Park on Thursday 6 February with kai, kapa haka and waiata for the whole whÄnau to enjoy.
The popular Waitangi Day celebration marks the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi with entertainment and activities, including a great line-up of award-winning MÄori performers, family-friendly fun, hÄngi, a choice of food trucks, plus a kapa haka group.
The programme starts with an opening blessing by Te Ätiawa Taranaki WhÄnui, followed by performances from crowd favourites including Ria Hall, Newtown Rocksteady, and Mara TK.
MÄori Partnerships Portfolio Lead, Councillor Jill Day, says Te RÄ o Waitangi in Waitangi Park is significant for a number of reasons.
"We launched our Te Tauihu policy in July 2018, recognising the status of te reo MÄori as a taonga of iwi MÄori, while celebrating and supporting the revitalisation of the language within Council events and activities, and around the capital - and this event, in this location, perfectly aligns with that."
Local musician Mara TK says he’s really looking forward to performing on Waitangi Day in his hometown.
"Waitangi Day is for me one of our most important national holidays. It’s one of the things that we got right in founding this country, so I’m just happy in the first instance that we celebrate the Treaty of Waitangi.
"Wellington crowds are slightly daunting to perform in front of though, because they’re all intelligent consumers of music. But they can listen with their hearts too, meaning that you don’t have to play perfectly, you just have to be sincere, and a Wellington crowd will usually dig on that."
The MÄoriland Film Festival will also present a programme of short films followed by New Zealand favourite, Hunt for the Wilderpeople at Waitangi Park on Wednesday 5 February as part of Waitangi WhÄnau Film Night.
Te RÄ o Waitangi 2020 | Free entry
When: Thursday 6 February 2020
Time: 12 noon-6.30pm
Where: Waitangi Park
