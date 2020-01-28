2020 Mr Gay NZ finalists announced

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 15:21

The search to find the next Mr Gay New Zealand is well underway with the finalists being announced today.

Applications from around Aotearoa have been coming in over the last month and today the finalists that have been chosen to start the online challenges that will then lead to the finale weekend in Auckland and a date with destiny on the stage at Big Gay Out 2020.

This year’s finalists come from a range of backgrounds all with strong views and beliefs about aspects of the community they love and things they would like to help improve.

Mr Gay New Zealand Co-Producer Matt Fistonich said the competition will now move into the challenge stage, all designed to build, and develop future leaders within the LGBTI community in New Zealand.

"Mr Gay New Zealand has a track record of finding diverse New Zealanders from a wide range of backgrounds who are passionate about their community," Fistonich said.

"While the competition this year is between these five finalists, there will also be a reflection on how we have created such momentum with Mr Gay New Zealand over the last six years and turned this around from being a beauty contest to finding people that show leadership, relatability, communication, and have the ability to engage with the wider LGBTI community."