Classic cars glitz and teddy bear fun on Waitangi Day in Foxton

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 17:19

Foxton will be a magnet for car enthusiasts - and kids with teddy bears - on Waitangi Day. All teddy bears in the district are warmly invited to a picnic on the grass of Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park - under the windmill - and to speed around in their toy cars. At the same time, Harbour Street will feature Hotrod and Classic cars from throughout the region in its riverside reserve - to entertain the adults. There will be plenty to do and see for the whole family, whether that’s going for a ride in the horse-drawn tram, or listening to a 19th century Dutch street organ. Kids can buy ice creams. There will be live music, and old Dutch wooden ‘Castle Games’ to play. And for those with a serious interest in weaving? The Piriharakeke museum will showcase several master weavers in action, from the WÄnanga in Åtaki.

Teddy Bears Picnic in the Park"So kids, bring your teddies along," says Arjan van der Boon, the Marketing Manager of Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park. "And if your bear has their own toy car? Even better! There will be prizes you can win for the ‘Best Dressed Bear’ and ‘Bear in Cutest Toy Car’. Plus the Teddy Doctor will be on call, to fix any broken bears…"

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will be open with its museums, and it will feature some colourful ‘Classic Car Pop-Art’ paintings, as well as the current Anne Frank exhibition.

"You can climb up De Molen," says Arjan. "Or go and see the master carver in the Whare Manaaki, and hear the roar of the machine in the Flax Stripper Museum. The kids can play outside all day, or head off to the Foxton Heated Pools across the road and splash around on a giant inflatable."

Two cafés will serve classy food. "A novelty is that you can now hire e-bikes at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom," says Arjan. "Keen cyclists can ride through Main Street with its boutique shops, or pedal to summery Foxton Beach to savour an ice cream or a Foxton Fizz."

Teddy Bears Picnic in the Park - A free family event

Thursday, 6 February. From 11am - 2pm / Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom - 92 Main Street, Foxton