Queen - they will rock you and 33,000 others in Wellington

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 12:05

Queen are music royalty and they will have more than 33,000 loyal subjects ready to do the fandango when they rock out Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Wednesday 5 February.

More than 33,000 tickets have been snapped up for the Wellington gig. Around 8,000 of those fans will be making their way to the Capital from outside the Wellington region.

President and CEO of concert promoter TEG-DAINTY, Paul Dainty, says he’s very happy with the response to the Wellington show.

"Sky Stadium is a fantastic venue and we have seen some very successful shows in the capital in recent years with Guns N’ Roses in 2017 and the record-breaking Eminem Rapture concert in 2019."

Sky Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon advises fans to arrive early at the Stadium.

"This is a fully-seated concert and we advise fans to plan to be in their seats at least an hour before the start of the show. Gates open at 6pm."

He stressed that traffic around the Stadium will be busy as the concert is being held on a weekday. Traffic management plans, including some road closures, are in place.

WellingtonNZ has ensured the Queen party starts early by organising free outdoor fun at the waterfront’s Odlins Plaza on the evening of 4 February, the day before the big gig.

The Odlins entertainment starts at 6.30pm with a live performance by Orchestra Wellington playing some of Queen’s biggest hits. It’s followed at 7.30pm with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody, the award-winning 2018 biographical film about Queen’s former legendary frontman Freddie Mercury.

WellingtonNZ General Manager Warrick Dent says Wellingtonians are the champions at bringing life to big events and the visit of Queen + Adam Lambert to the city is no different.

"One of Queen’s biggest albums is called A Night at the Opera. We couldn’t feasibly organise that as a free night out for fans but we’re sure they will have a great time at Odlins Plaza where Queen-mania will be in full swing."

Food trucks and other entertainment will be on offer at Odlins Plaza, with nearby bars and restaurants also open for dinner and drinks.

The Odlins Plaza event is expected to be popular and people are advised to get there early to nab a good spot.