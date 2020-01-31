MOTAT to honour emergency services

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 15:28

On Sunday 16 February the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) will honour our fire and emergency services with a special MOTAT LIVE day.

The MOTAT team have been working closely with representatives from the Fire, Emergency and Defence sector to develop a day full of activities that will showcase their skills and the technology they employ to keep our communities safe.

"This special MOTAT Live Day represents a massive collaborative effort across many organisations" explains Public Programmes Manager Sarah Somerville.

"Our friends from the emergency service sector are looking forward to celebrating with us again this year and we’ve got an action-packed day out planned for our visitors!

Local and world events over the last few months, including all that our Australian neighbours have endured over the summer, really drives home how important these organisations are to the wellbeing of our communities.

This coming MOTAT Live Day will give us all a chance to show our appreciation to these organisations in person."

Interspersed amongst the real-life emergency service teams will be MOTAT’s own beloved heritage fire and rescue collection, including our vintage fire engines and police vehicles.

"This event showcases the past, the present and the future of New Zealand’s Fire and Emergency and related services and offers the public a chance to engage with them at a deeper level" says MOTAT’s Chief Executive, Michael Frawley.

"As in previous years MOTAT would also like to show their gratitude for these organisations by offering all Fire and Emergency, [Police] and Defence Services employees, volunteers and their families’ FREE entry to MOTAT for the months of February and March. -"