Introducing our second Bachelorette - Lily McManus

In a world first, Lily McManus will be joining Lesina Nakhid-Schuster for the rest of the season as TVNZ’s surprise second Bachelorette.

She charmed New Zealand and won over America during her time on The Bachelor New Zealand and Bachelor Winter Games. Now, it’s her turn to take the reins and put the bachelors through their paces.

After moving back to New Zealand, and a stint testing her survival skills on TVNZ 2’s Celebrity Treasure Island, Lily is ready to try her hand at finding love once again.

Our leading ladies are both here for the same reason - to find someone to share their lives with - and they will be supporting and empowering each other every step of the way. They are at different life stages and have different qualities in mind when it comes to their ideal man.

McManus says, "I am very excited to be joining this nationally televised tonsil hockey tournament. I am terrified to watch myself pull the small organ in which is my heart, out of my chest and show it to the whole of New Zealand, but I’m hoping it’ll be worth the trouble, and I can find my best friend at the end of this.

"Lesina is such a great mate of mine now, and the amount of support we have been able to offer each other throughout this journey makes my brain melt in the best possible way. We are two very different women, who are looking for two very different things. No matter what happens, there is no man worth getting in between mine and Lesina’s bromance."

Of her new companion, Nakhid-Schuster said, "I’m so stoked there’s a second Bachelorette! I’m such a girl’s girl and it’s a fun idea having a mate I can share this whole experience with. Lily and I got to know each other really well, and I think we also complement each other really well. I couldn’t have done this journey without her. She’s energetic, adventurous, and will add major fun to the whole experience."

Join Lily and Lesina as they continue their journey for love, Mon-Wed 7:30PM and Sunday’s at 7PM.