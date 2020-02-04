TVNZ is looking for New Zealand's most talented pooch

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 07:00

Is your dog the cream of the crop at obedience class? Are they up to new tricks?

The paws are out and the search is on to find New Zealand’s most agile, obedient, and entertaining pooch! TVNZ is calling for dogs (and their owners) to take part in a new winner takes all TV series.

If you have the most talented pup in the country, you and your furry friend could walk away with $100,000 prize.

We’re looking for amazing mutts, of any size or breed, who can learn new tricks for this brand new competition.

To apply, head to: tvnz.co.nz/woof and complete the online application by Sunday 1 March 2020.

Applicants need to be at least 18 years of age - human years, not dog years!

Further information on this new series’ title, host, and format is yet to be announced.

The series will be produced by Great Southern.