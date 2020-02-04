Week-long activities around Waitangi Day - Pukaha

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 14:32

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre is offering a whole week of activities to honour Waitangi Day. A key focus will be a series of harakeke wÄnanga (flax workshops) that will run from Monday 3rd February to Friday 7th February. The workshops will run twice daily for two hours from 10.30am - 12.30pm and from 1pm - 3pm.

The workshops are free to everyone and designed to educate and teach people the correct way to harvest and weave harakeke. Everyone is encouraged to come and participate. Local kairaranga (flax weaver) Waiaria Pitau from Te PÄtukituki o Wairarapa will lead the workshops at PÅ«kaha. Each harakeke wÄnanga session will be limited to ten people.

The first hour will include a hÄ«koi to PÅ«kaha’s wetlands to learn about harakeke tikanga and sustainable harvesting. This will be followed by hands-on learning of harakeke weaving techniques and culminate in participants weaving their own tuna (eel) to takeaway.

Throughout the week visitors to PÅ«kaha will also be handed a harakeke putiputi (flower woven from flax with a whakataukÄ« (proverb) to commemorate the week.

The Waitangi Day countdown and workshops are designed to also acknowledge the importance of the settlement redress that is happening between the Crown and RangitÄne on Saturday the 8th of February 2020 at PÅ«kaha. The occasion will mark the formal return of the 942 ha PÅ«kaha forest reserve to RangitÄne. While that ceremony will be a private event for RangitÄne whÄnau and invited guests, the wildlife centre will remain open and visitors will be welcome in the reserve on the day. Throughout the ceremony, it is expected to be business-as-usual for PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre. Their forest restoration, breeding programmes and tourism activities will also remain unaffected by any changes that the settlement may bring.

About PÅ«kaha: PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre is a wildlife reserve and captive breeding facility managed by the PÅ«kaha Mount Bruce board in partnership with RangitÄne o Wairarapa and the Department of Conservation. Through captive breeding, they have successfully reintroduced North Island KÄkÄ, North Island Brown Kiwi and North Island KÅkako into their unfenced forest reserve (formerly part of the original 70 Mile Bush). PÅ«kaha aims to educate and inspire the general public about conservation and New Zealand wildlife through their Visitor Centre, daily talks and educational programmes. PÅ«kaha also works with whio (blue duck), pÄteke (brown teal), and kÄkÄriki.

