Embassy launch marks Helen Kelly Together release

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 07:54

The film capturing Helen Kelly’s final year of activism will have a special screening at Wellington’s Embassy theatre tonight to mark the beginning of its general release this week.

With more than 500 tickets booked for the event and the general release set to show on 20 screens nationwide, the film’s Director Tony Sutorius says he is excited to bring Helen’s story to so many New Zealanders. "Helen let me film that last year of her life because she wanted as many New Zealanders as possible to see the kind of change that was needed to make people’s lives better.

"But it’s more than that, because Helen was more than that, she was funny and warm and she did what she did because she loved people and acted on that. I think we’ve captured a glimmer of this in the film.

"Helen wanted people to see her work and I do too but I also want people to have the chance to meet her through the film. She was a remarkable and wonderful person and people deserve to spend some time with her."

The Wellington screening opens at 6pm at the Embassy cinema this evening. General release begins Thursday 13 Feb.