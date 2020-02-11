TVNZ Breakfast wakes up in Napier with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 09:59

TVNZ Breakfast broadcast LIVE from Napier this morning in partnership with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty are taking a road trip around the country to meet past and present Local Hero Award winners in the lead up to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 20 February.

In the beautiful setting of the Napier Soundshell and waterfront, Hayley spoke with our first Kiwibank Local Hero of the day, Jody Hamilton. Jody discussed youth unemployment rates in the Hawkes Bay and how it spurred her on to found Lift, a social enterprise focused on connecting with young people and helping them into meaningful work. Jody bought with her Tyler Taurima- Brown who chatted about her first-hand experience with Lift and how it changed her life.

John then met James Laver, a lifeguard based in Waimarama beach responsible for looking after his community. James spoke about being a patrol captain and how we can all stay safe in the water this summer.

Our final guest in Napier this morning was Rodney Triplow. Hayley spoke with Rodney about working on the frontline as a volunteer firefighter. Rodney joined the brigade in 1973 and has served his neighbourhood ever since.

Breakfast travels to Greytown tomorrow, followed by Blenheim on Thursday and Christchurch on Friday.

Venues for the week are as follows:

Monday: Hamilton - 298 Victoria Street. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton

Tuesday: Napier - Sound Shell, Marine Parade. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Napier

Wednesday: Greytown - 169 Main Street

Thursday: Blenheim - Village Vines, 193 Rapaura road

Friday: Christchurch - Bridge of Remembrance, Oxford terrace. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Canterbury