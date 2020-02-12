TVNZ Breakfast travels to Greytown with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 09:31

TVNZ Breakfast broadcast LIVE from Greytown this morning in partnership with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty are taking a road trip around the country to meet past and present Local Hero Award winners in the lead up to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 20 February.

In Greytown, the team met members of the community making a difference. These included Kiwibank Local Hero Award winner, Sahana Rose who has dedicated her life to social work. Hayley spoke with Sahana about why it’s important that all young New Zealanders have a voice and feel supported.

John then met fellow Award winner, Sam Milligan. Sam has been involved with Wairarapa Search and Rescue for over 50 years. Sam spoke about the lifesaving work this organisation does, as well as how people can keep themselves safe in the great outdoors.

Breakfast finishes the week in Blenheim on Thursday followed by Christchurch on Friday.

Venues for the week are as follows:

Monday: Hamilton - 298 Victoria Street. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton

Tuesday: Napier - Sound Shell, Marine Parade. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Napier

Wednesday: Greytown - 169 Main Street

Thursday: Blenheim - Village Vines, 193 Rapaura road

Friday: Christchurch - Bridge of Remembrance, Oxford terrace. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Canterbury

Note to Editors

About the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards:

The New Zealander of the Year Awards, championed by Kiwibank, honour those who use their passion to make our country a better place. The awards recognise a diverse range of Kiwis making a difference. Whether they’re aged 15 or 100, they’re contributing to grassroots communities or putting New Zealand on the world stage, they inspire us all. Kiwibank have been proudly supporting the New Zealander of the Year awards for more than a decade, recognising inspiring Kiwis who've worked hard to make New Zealand a better place for future generations.

The stories behind these remarkable New Zealanders connect us all. Through their actions, ideas, and selflessness we are reminded of what defines our nation. As the media partner to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, TVNZ is proud to represent, celebrate, and share their stories with the communities, regions and people of Aotearoa.