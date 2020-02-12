Menopause the Musical NZ Regional Tour

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 14:01

Seen by nearly 15 million people in more than 500 cities worldwide, the original New York and Las Vegas hit Menopause The Musical® returns to New Zealand in 2020.

women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change".

"Every woman - and even man - will be affected by menopause. They all have a mother, sister, a friend, or a loved one in their lives who is or will be going through ’the change’," says Maureen Bowra, Director and Choreographer of Menopause The Musical®. "This show will have women smiling, laughing and fostering a sense of sisterhood to know they’re not alone."

The show, which is the longest running scripted musical in Las Vegas history, will tour to 19 venues across New Zealand following a sold out 2019 tour in Australia.

"We love that women have an opportunity to laugh at something they ordinarily might not," Producer Sam Klingner said. "Audiences all over the world have fallen in love with this show, and we can’t wait for New Zealand to as well".

See what millions of women (and brave men) have been laughing about for over 18 years. It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®

VENUES Hamilton Clarence St Theatre 7.30pm - Friday 13 March 7.30pm - Saturday 14 March Tauranga Baycourt Arts Centre 6:30pm - Sunday 15 March Taupo Great Lake Centre 7.30pm - Tuesday 17 March Gisborne Gisborne War Memorial Theatre 7.30pm - Thursday 19 March Napier Napier Municipal Theatre 7.30pm - Friday 20 March Palmerston North Regent on Broadway 7.30pm - Saturday 21 March

Hastings Hawke’s Bay Opera House 6.30pm - Sunday 22 March Carterton Carterton Events Centre 7.30pm - Tuesday 24 March Lower Hutt Little Theatre 7.30pm - Wednesday 25 March 7.30pm - Thursday 26 March Paraparaumu Southward Theatre 7.30pm - Friday 27 March Whanganui Royal Wanganui Opera House 7.30pm - Saturday 28 March New Plymouth TSB Theatre 6.30pm - Sunday 29 March Blenheim ASB Theatre Marlborough 7.30pm - Wednesday 1 April

Rangiora Rangiora Town Hall 7.30pm - Thursday 2 April Oamaru Oamaru Opera House 7.30pm - Friday 3 April Gore St James Theatre 7.30pm - Saturday 4 April Invercargill Civic Theatre 7.30pm - Sunday 5 April Queenstown Queenstown Memorial Centre 7.30pm - Tuesday 7 April Ashburton Ashburton Events Centre 7.30pm - Wednesday 8 April

TICKETING INFORMATION Tickets available from www.menopausethemusical.co.nz or by phoning the venue directly.