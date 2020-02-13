New exhibition 'Beyond the Surface' to showcase unpredictable nature of art

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 09:30

Recognised TaupÅ artists, Jacquie Goldsmith and Marion Bright, are delving beyond the predictable in their latest exhibition - Beyond the Surface.

Both artists relish the unpredictable discoveries that unfold from their work, and this exhibition will showcase that once again.

For Jacquie, her creative energies are often a result of life experiences, however, she says that they are open to individual interpretation.

"I use clay and mixed media in an expressive style to transcend my story. My work presents often as abstract, sometimes as literal, however, I aim for the viewer to interpret their own story."

Marion’s growing body of work mirrors this unpredictability throughout the artistic process.

"My motivation is discovery through doing and where that might lead. For me, the subject is less important - it is the process and exploration of textures, shapes and mark making that emerge from my work that excites me."

The exhibition runs from February 22 until March 30 at TaupÅ Museum.