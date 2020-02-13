Kiwi start-up Aquafortus announces two significant developments in global expansion

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 11:39

See tomorrow’s tastemakers today! Lift-Off: 2020 Fringe Festival’s triple- header of fresh emerging talent

Te Auaha is putting students in the spotlight during this year’s Fringe Festival. Lift-Off (7.30pm, 3-7 March) showcases the talents of three recent graduates from the school’s performing arts, commercial dance and musical theatre courses. Join Sina Esera, Beth Sammons and Malea Nicholson as they return to Te Auaha for a Fringe season of original work that fires on all cylinders!

Lift-Off is drawn from the solo pieces the students devised last year as part of their final courses of study. The now-graduates have spent the past few months developing and finessing their work, collaborating with former tutors and fellow graduates to bring new details to light. There’s also Te Auaha talent behind the scenes, with third-year Stage and Screen student Georgia Kellett on board to operate lights and sound.

Te Auaha’s involvement in all-things-Fringe extends well beyond its support for Lift-Off. This year the venue has partnered with the festival to be the Fringe Hub, a home-base for artists and audiences to immerse themselves in everything NZ Fringe has on offer. Venue Manager Will Harris describes the relationship with NZ Fringe as "exciting, important and entirely natural" noting that when Te Auaha opened its doors in 2018, the first-ever performances in its theatres were Fringe shows, some of which were recognised at that year's Fringe Awards.

"A huge part of the kaupapa of Fringe is supporting our emerging artists," says Will. "What better way to do that and to celebrate them than by placing ourselves right alongside them on their journey?"

7:30PM, 3 - 7 MARCH 2020

TAPERE NUI

