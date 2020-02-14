Comedian, journalist and chef to Celebrate #eachforequal at Kapiti IWD event

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 08:43

Wellington Paranormal star Karen O’Leary, international journalist Victoria Gaither and celebrated chef Helen Turnbull from KÄpiti restaurant 50/50 will celebrate #eachforequal at KÄpiti’s annual International Women’s Day event on 6 March 2020.

Co-hosted by the KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Group and KÄpiti Rotary, the internationally recognised event will raise funds for the KÄpiti Women’s Centre.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of KÄpiti Chamber of Commerce says the event recognises the importance of a diverse and equal business community.

"We are pleased to have such a high calibre of speakers involved to inspire our business community about what #eachforequal means to them. Through our event, we want to encourage our members and the wider community to consider how practising #eachforequal could benefit their businesses, employees and the wider community," says Jacinda Thorn

Annemarie Tiffen, President of KÄpiti Rotary Club, says they are proud to celebrate IWD.

"Eachforequal sits very well with our 2020 ‘Rotary connects the world’ theme. Rotary actively encourages equality and balance," says Annemarie Tiffen.

This year’s speakers come from diverse backgrounds, and each offers unique perspectives:

Victoria Gaither is an African American Journalist from Washington DC who created and produced ‘At Home with Victoria’ a show that focuses on women’s issues, the work of nonprofit organisations and community stories.

Karen O’Leary made her acting debut in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement ’s cult classic 'What We Do In the Shadows'. Karen has also appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention, Seven Sharp and Anika Moa Unleased and has recently joined the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Helen Turnbull is the chef and owner of Paraparaumu restaurant, 50-50 and trained alongside Gordon Ramsey. Her team is also catering this year’s event

The Kapiti IWD event will be held on Friday 6 March 2020 at 12.00-2.00 pm at Southwards Theatre. Purchase tickets here Register here.

