Glass exhibition to celebrate 40 years of national organisation

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 14:03

The New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass, (NZSAG) in conjunction with New Zealand Glassworks (NZG), is proud to present the 2020 Members Show and NZSAG 40th Anniversary Exhibition.

NZSAG was formed in 1980 to represent New Zealand’s established glass artists, to foster new talent and to promote contemporary glass to the wider community. New Zealand Glassworks (NZG) is one of Whanganui’s premier facilities and is the national centre for glass in New Zealand. The exhibition will feature a wide range of new works by New Zealand based artists from within the society from the 1 March to 31 March 2020.

The exhibition provides a platform for emerging and established artists to educate and delight the boarder community through the presentation of new work; highlighting the creative endeavours of the society. The exhibition is a great way to start an art glass collection or add to your existing collection of art work.

To mark the 40th anniversary NZSAG will be awarding a $1000.00 cash prize. The exhibition entries will be judged and a winner chosen by leading industry peers and the award given on opening night of the exhibition.

In conjunction with the exhibition NZG will be rehanging and displaying the CoLab Chandelier. The Crystal Chain Gang (with lots of help!) made a collaborative chandelier for The CoLab Conference in February 2019. NZSAG and Ausglass members were collaborative partners in this exciting project, which saw artists collectively create a dynamic, illuminated and unique work of art glass. The finished piece was on exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery over the course of the conference and will now hang in it permanent home above the hot shop floor at NZG.

Key Dates:

Exhibition Opening: Saturday 29 February 2020 4.30pm-6.00pm

Exhibition Dates: 1 March to 31 March 2020 10.00am-4.30pm