New bachelorette suitors land in Argentina

Sunday, 16 February, 2020 - 07:00

The Bachelorette New Zealand is about to be well and truly shaken up tonight when four new suitors, and previous contestant Elliott, arrive in Argentina for a chance at love with our two leading ladies!

Although there are first day jitters, the men are excited for their journeys to begin - even if they are a bit late to the party. From a tailor to a sailor, a kumara farmer to a smooth dude, they will do whatever they can to capture Lesina and Lily’s hearts.

And of course, for loveable larrikin Elliott, who was eliminated by Lesina on night one, it’s an opportunity to show who he really is. Lesina did have her doubts about sending him home, so gave him a boarding pass and a second chance. What’s in store for him now that he’s back?

The contestants joining the bachelors in Argentina are:

Elliott Gilchrist, 32, Painting company owner, Wanaka

Mac Mataia, 27, Procurement consultant, Auckland

Mike Bullot, 35, Sailor, Auckland

Michael Frood, 29, Kumara grower, Dargaville

Richie Boyens, 32, Clothing designer/tailor, Wanaka

So who will prove to be the biggest threat to the existing lads? Tune in to The Bachelorette New Zealand tonight, 7.00pm on TVNZ 2 to find out!